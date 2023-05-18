ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur serial blasts case: Supreme Court declines to stay HC decision to acquit four men

May 18, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

Supreme Court says it will hear those acquitted

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay a Rajasthan High Court decision to acquit four men sentenced to death in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay a Rajasthan High Court decision to acquit four men sentenced to death in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal, however, stayed a direction passed in the March 29 judgment of the Rajasthan High Court asking the State’s Director General of Police to order an inquiry against the investigating officers.

The Bench said it was not going to “mechanically stay” the High Court’s order and needed to hear those acquitted first. It directed the four men to surrender their passports and mark their presence before the Anti-Terror Squad police station in Jaipur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court was hearing appeals filed by the State government and family members of the blast victims.

A trial court had awarded the death sentence in December 2019.

In December 2019, a trial court had awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman, Saifurrehman, and Mohammad Sarvar Azmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US