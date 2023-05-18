HamberMenu
Jaipur serial blasts case: Supreme Court declines to stay HC decision to acquit four men

Supreme Court says it will hear those acquitted

May 18, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay a Rajasthan High Court decision to acquit four men sentenced to death in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay a Rajasthan High Court decision to acquit four men sentenced to death in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal, however, stayed a direction passed in the March 29 judgment of the Rajasthan High Court asking the State’s Director General of Police to order an inquiry against the investigating officers.

The Bench said it was not going to “mechanically stay” the High Court’s order and needed to hear those acquitted first. It directed the four men to surrender their passports and mark their presence before the Anti-Terror Squad police station in Jaipur.

The Supreme Court was hearing appeals filed by the State government and family members of the blast victims.

In December 2019, a trial court had awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman, Saifurrehman, and Mohammad Sarvar Azmi.

