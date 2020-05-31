Other States

Jaipur hospital completes 1 lakh RT-PCR tests

A humanoid robot being tested for serving COVID-19 patients at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur.

A humanoid robot being tested for serving COVID-19 patients at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Staff worked round the clock to meet the milestone, says college principal

The Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur has completed 1 lakh reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to diagnose COVID-19 infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in the State. More than 35 lakh tests for detecting the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the country.

S.M.S. Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari said here on Saturday a team of the microbiology department had been holding RT-PCR tests since the beginning of this year. “Faculty members, senior residents, residents and paramedical staff worked round the clock in the laboratory during the pandemic and set an example by completing one lakh tests,” he said.

Dr. Bhandari said the medical college’s microbiology department was well-equipped with advanced RT-PCR machines and it was the first institution in Rajasthan to conduct 1 lakh tests, which was the highest number achieved in the State.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma has congratulated the entire team of microbiology department for the achievement.

Coronavirus
