Jaipur Foot makers offer limb fitment to Odisha train accident victims

June 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) — makers of the world-renowned Jaipur Foot— on Friday offered to provide artificial limbs to passengers who lost their legs in the recent triple train collision in Odisha. The artificial limb fitment facility will be provided free of cost at Khordha centre of BMVSS, near Bhubaneswar.

BMVSS founder-chairman D.R. Mehta said that the victims of the accident would be able to get the fitment three months after the amputation, as their wounds may take time to heal. Alternatively, the BMVSS’s mobile workshop at Khordha could reach various towns and villages in Odisha to serve the amputees.

Mr. Mehta has made the offer in a letter written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “If the patients are in other States, where we have our permanent centres, we would be willing to arrange the limb fitment at these centres,” he said.

