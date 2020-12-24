Jain college in U.P. accuses ABVP activists of threatening to demolish idol, temple on campus

There has been no official response yet from student body

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have been accused of threatening to demolish an idol and a temple of a Jain goddess installed inside a college run by the community in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh.

Around 25-30 students — both boys and girls — and outsiders, many of them wearing saffron scarves of the ABVP, barged inside the campus of Digambar Jain College and attempted to vandalise the idol of Shrutdevi, a Jain goddess, according to D.K. Jain, joint secretary of the college.

The ABVP activists allegedly locked the gates of the college and staged a dharna in front of the idol, which was installed in 2016 during the centenary year of the college, and also tried to vandalise the property, said college authorities. They demanded the removal of the idol.

College authorities have alleged that the activists and certain students threatened to demolish the idol and temple. In a police complaint, Virendra Singh, principal of the college, said that the students raised slogans using indecent language in front of the temple. “We fear that these unruly students and others [outsiders] involved with them can cause harm to the temple and statue of Ma Shrutdevi, the symbol of faith of Jain devotees,” Dr. Singh said in the complaint.

‘Dignity breached’

Amit Rai Jain, a Jain historian who attended a meeting of Jain groups and intellectuals in the aftermath of the incident, said the student activists climbed on to the idol of Shrutdevi with their footwear on and breached its dignity.

“They threatened to demolish the temple and issued an ultimatum saying that if the idol and temple of Shrutdevi are not removed of seven days they will demolish them,” Mr. Jain told reporters.

“This is highly condemnable. The Jain community is concerned,” he said.

“If idols of goddesses that are symbols of the Jain faith are insulted or questions raised on them within the campus of the Jain community, then the existence of the Jain religion and community will be under threat,” he remarked.

There was no official statement on the matter by the ABVP yet but a Twitter page in the name of ABVP Baghpat Official posted pictures of activists staging a dharna in the college against what they alleged was a contentious idol.

Founded in 1916 by the Jain community to meet the growing demands of education in Baraut, Digambar Jain College gained the status of a degree college in 1947 and was upgraded to postgraduate courses in the 1960s. The college has the status of a minority institution, said its official website.

Baghpat police said on Twitter that the SHO of Baraut police station had been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action.

No arrests yet

Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Baraut, however, said no action had been taken and no arrests were made yet.

“We called both sides, spoke to them and tried to understand [their views]. Further investigation is on. Let’s see what happens after that,” the officer said.

Mr. Sharma said students aligned to the ABVP thought that the Shrutdevi idol was made after modifying an idol of Ma Saraswati. “It was nothing. There was a confusion. We made them sit together and hold talks,” he said.