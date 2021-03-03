Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest from Sivasagar

GUWAHATI

03 March 2021 22:25 IST

Jailed peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi would be the Raijor Dal’s candidate from the Sivasagar Assembly constituency in eastern Assam, a spokesperson of the regional party said on Wednesday.

Members of the party collected his nomination papers and believed Mr. Gogoi would be a handful for his rivals while contesting the polls from jail where he was lodged in December 2019 on charges of sedition and inciting violence during the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Raijor Dal is contesting the election in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad, both about six months old.

