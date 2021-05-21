Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi takes oath as MLA

21 May 2021 13:44 IST

Security personnel escort him to House

GUWAHATI: Jailed rights activist and president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi on Friday took oath as an MLA, along with 125 others, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was brought to the 126-member House by security personnel, who allegedly prevented him from interacting with reporters.

“How can they manhandle an MLA in the Assembly like this?” the representative from Sibsagar said as he was guided to the Assembly.

The day also saw BJP’s Panery MLA Biswajit Daimary take oath as Speaker.