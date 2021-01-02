Jail officials found guilty of holding event on Asaram

Two senior officials of Shahjahanpur jail have been found guilty of facilitating an event inside the prison glorifying rape convict Asaram by the distribution of blankets by some followers of the self-styled godman last month, an official said on Saturday.

Besides the Shahjahanpur jail superintendent and jailor, a prison security guard too has been found guilty, said Deputy Inspector-General (Jails) R.N. Pandey, who conducted the probe into the December 21 episode.

He said the probe report against the jail superintendent and the jailor has been sent to the DG (Prison) for further action.

Meanwhile, a departmental action has been initiated against a prison guard, while three others have been issued showcause notices to explain their involvement in the event. It was found in the probe that three people had come for the event from the godman’s ashram, the DIG said, adding that the two people who were mentioned to have conducted the programme in the jail in the press release issued by the jail superintendent, did not attend it.

On checking the entry register, it was found that there was no entry of the names of those who conducted the programme, the DIG said, adding that departmental action has been initiated against the guards on duty at the gate.