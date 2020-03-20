Jail awaits those fleeing quarantine, isolation measures

Home quarantine stamp

Mumbai

20 March 2020 02:17 IST

Forced to ask police to act after repeated cases, says Home Minister

The Maharashtra Home Department has directed the police to take action against those found fleeing quarantine and isolation measures for COVID-19. This move comes on a day Western Railway (WR) deboarded 17 passengers from three separate trains. All had been asked to remain in home quarantine on their arrival in India.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the police have been directed to initiate action against such people under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“Following repeated instances of people fleeing quarantine/isolation, the Home Ministry is compelled to ask the Maharashtra Police to act against such offenders endangering themselves and everyone else, under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

Senior officials said those being booked for violation will be charged under Section 2(3) of the Act, which says any person disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860). The section deals with disobedience of an order promulgated by public servants, and carries a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to ₹200.

“The Act also provides protection, since no person faces a suit or other legal proceedings for anything done in good faith,” said an official. The State has reported multiple cases of patients and those suspected to be infected with the coronavirus fleeing facilities or flouting directives to self-quarantine.

On Wednesday, four Germany-returned passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamp were deboarded at Palghar from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garib Rath Express.