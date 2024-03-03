GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jai Ram Thakur targets Cong, says anything can happen in coming days in Himachal

Mr. Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

March 03, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur speaks to the media

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur speaks to the media | Photo Credit: ANI

Indicating a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on March 3 asked his party workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.

Mr. Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

Also Read | Congress rebel MLA claims to be in touch with 9 more legislators, calls Himachal CM ‘liar no. 1’

"Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting," he added.

Mr. Thakur's remarks come as high drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.

The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Mr. Rohit returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Mr. Jairam further said the Congress government has morally lost the right to be in power after nine MLA, including six Congress rebels, had voted in favour of the BJP during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls.

The Leader of Opposition was talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the Tridev Sammelan.

