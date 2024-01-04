ADVERTISEMENT

Jaggery, painting, shawl among 7 Odisha products to get GI tag

January 04, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

With this, Odisha has received 25 GI tags to date.

PTI

Lanjia Saura painting, Dungaria Kondh embroidered shawl and Khajudi Guda (jaggery) were among seven products from Odisha to have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the Chennai-based GI Registry accorded the tag also on Dhenkanal Magji (food), Similipal Kai Chutney, Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal and Koraput Kalajeera Rice on Wednesday.

With this, Odisha has received 25 GI tags to date.

In a Facebook post, the state ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare Department said, "The paintings of Lanjia Saura from Odisha have officially earned GI status."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The art form belongs to the 'Lanjia Saura' or 'Lanjia Savara/Sabara' tribe, one of the PVTGs of Odisha's Rayagada district. The paintings were originally in the form of exterior murals in tribal homes. The pattern was white paintings over a crimson maroon background," it added.

In another post, the department said that the women of Dungaria Kondh particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) living in Niyamgiri Hills of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts craft embroidery shawls, which are gifted to guests as a mark of respect and affection.

Similarly, 'Kalajeera Rice' is grown by tribal farmers in Koraput district. This particular variety is in demand as locals believe it has medicinal properties such as improving memory, controlling diabetes and increasing haemoglobin levels.

'Kai Chutney', made from red weaver ants, is consumed by tribals in Mayurbhanj district who believe it is rich in valuable proteins, calcium, zinc, Vitamin B12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper and 18 amino acids and boosts the immune system.

Kanteimundi Brinjals, which has seeds and prickly thorns, is said to have originated in Badabanapur and Ratnapur areas of Nayagarh district and has a unique taste.

Odisha 'Khajuri Guda' or jaggery originated in Gajapati district is a natural sweetener obtained from date palm trees. Magji, a sweet item from Dhenkanal district, is made of buffalo milk cheese.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US