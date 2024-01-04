Jaggery, painting, shawl among 7 Odisha products to get GI tag

January 04, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Lanjia Saura painting, Dungaria Kondh embroidered shawl and Khajudi Guda (jaggery) were among seven products from Odisha to have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the Chennai-based GI Registry accorded the tag also on Dhenkanal Magji (food), Similipal Kai Chutney, Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal and Koraput Kalajeera Rice on Wednesday.

With this, Odisha has received 25 GI tags to date.

In a Facebook post, the state ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare Department said, "The paintings of Lanjia Saura from Odisha have officially earned GI status."

"The art form belongs to the 'Lanjia Saura' or 'Lanjia Savara/Sabara' tribe, one of the PVTGs of Odisha's Rayagada district. The paintings were originally in the form of exterior murals in tribal homes. The pattern was white paintings over a crimson maroon background," it added.

In another post, the department said that the women of Dungaria Kondh particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) living in Niyamgiri Hills of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts craft embroidery shawls, which are gifted to guests as a mark of respect and affection.

Similarly, 'Kalajeera Rice' is grown by tribal farmers in Koraput district. This particular variety is in demand as locals believe it has medicinal properties such as improving memory, controlling diabetes and increasing haemoglobin levels.

'Kai Chutney', made from red weaver ants, is consumed by tribals in Mayurbhanj district who believe it is rich in valuable proteins, calcium, zinc, Vitamin B12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper and 18 amino acids and boosts the immune system.

Kanteimundi Brinjals, which has seeds and prickly thorns, is said to have originated in Badabanapur and Ratnapur areas of Nayagarh district and has a unique taste.

Odisha 'Khajuri Guda' or jaggery originated in Gajapati district is a natural sweetener obtained from date palm trees. Magji, a sweet item from Dhenkanal district, is made of buffalo milk cheese.