Other States

Jagdeep Dhankar urges people to go by Constitution

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The West Bengal Governor said that there is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred in the country.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged people to abide by the Constitution and not to allude to what is not sanctified by it.

Mr. Dhankar delivered the Governor’s customary speech at the Assembly at the start of the Budget session during the day.

“I delivered the address in the high traditions of the Constitution. I do hope all will pay due obeisance to the Constitution”, Mr. Dhankar said in a tweet.

He said, “This is the only way to serve the people and enhance democratic values. I urge those in authority to desist from methodology not sanctified by the Constitution.”

In his address in the Assembly, the Governor said that the country is at a critical juncture, the basic values and principles of the Constitution are under threat. He had also said that there is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred in the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Kolkata
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 5:48:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jagdeep-dhankar-urges-people-to-go-by-constitution/article30763019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY