Jagdeep Dhankar sworn in as Bengal Governor

Jagdeep Dhankar was sworn in as the 28th Governor of West Bengal here on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Thottathil B.N. Radhakrishnan, administered the oath to the Governor at the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Finance Minister Amit Mitra attended the ceremony.

Mr. Dhankar replaced Keshari Nath Tripathi, who completed his tenure on July 23.

After the swearing-in, Mr. Dhankar met the Vice-Chancellors of the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University and Presidency University. Mr. Dhankar, a Supreme Court advocate, started his practice in the Rajasthan High Court in the late 1970s. He was elected to the ninth Lok Sabha in 1989 from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan as a Janata Dal candidate. He served as the Union Minister in 1990. He later joined the Congress, and was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from Kisangarh in 1993. Mr. Dhankar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. He was the national convener of the BJP’s Law and Legal Affairs Department.