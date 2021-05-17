Jagannath temple closed till June 15

Puri (Odisha)

17 May 2021 00:08 IST

Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha and also in Puri, the authorities of the temple of Lord Jagannath in the pilgrim town on Sunday announced that the 12th century shrine would remain out of bounds for the public till June 15.

The famous temple is closed for the devotees since May 5 as a State-wide lockdown was imposed by the Odisha government.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration made the decision to keep the temple closed for people till June 15 at a review meeting chaired by SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar and attended by Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

