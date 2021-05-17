Other States

Jagannath temple closed till June 15

Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha and also in Puri, the authorities of the temple of Lord Jagannath in the pilgrim town on Sunday announced that the 12th century shrine would remain out of bounds for the public till June 15.

The famous temple is closed for the devotees since May 5 as a State-wide lockdown was imposed by the Odisha government.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration made the decision to keep the temple closed for people till June 15 at a review meeting chaired by SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar and attended by Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 12:08:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jagannath-temple-closed-till-june-15/article34574847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY