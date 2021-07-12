Other States

Jagannath Rath Yatra taken out in Ahmedabad under COVID-19 norms

Hindu devotees pulling a "Rath" or a chariot of Lord Jagannath, outside a temple during the annual Rath Yatra during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on July 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 144th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was taken out from Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad early on Monday morning in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The Yatra was carried out with limited participation due to the pandemic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the temple for morning aarti before the yatra began.

As per the State government permission, the traditional Yatra on 19 km was taken out amid a curfew with only five vehicles, including the three chariots, which was completed in a few hours.

Except the priests, the temple trust members and the police force, none was allowed to assemble near the chariots as CM Rupani appealed to citizens to watch the proceedings of the Yatra live on television.


