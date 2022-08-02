Jabalpur hospital's fire NOC had expired; four doctors booked for culpable homicide, says M.P. Home Minister

Police and fire personnel ispect after a major fire broke out at the Life Multispeciality Hospital at Damoh Naka, in Jabalpur on August 1, 2022..

August 02, 2022 18:07 IST

,The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire tragedy has revealed several shortcomings regarding safety and it was found that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the facility had expired, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

He said police have registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and its manager and arrested him, a day after the devastating blaze killed eight persons, including four patients.

The four doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them, a senior police officer said.

Prima-facie, several shortcomings were found on the part of the hospital regarding fire safety. The preliminary probe has found that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital had expired, Mr. Mishra said.

“The FIR was registered by the Jabalpur police against four owners-cum-doctors of the hospital under sections 304 [Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder] and 308 [attempt to commit culpable homicide] of the IPC [Indian Penal Code],” he told reporters in Bhopal even as he termed the incident “very unfortunate”.

The five persons booked by the police included the hospital director and proprietor Dr. Nishit Gupta, Dr. Suresh Patel, Dr. Sanjay Patel, Dr. Santosh Soni, and the hospital manager Ram Soni, Mr. Mishra said.

“Prima facie, several shortcomings were found regarding the fire safety in the hospital. The hospital’s fire NOC [No Objection Certificate] had expired. A probe committee headed by the divisional commissioner which includes joint directors of health and town and country planning, and engineers, will file a report on various issues including fire safety and health,” said Mishra.

Jabalpur city superintendent of police (CSP) Akhilesh Gaur said section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance to common intention) of the IPC is also included in the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

“The four doctors are at large. Police have set up four teams to nab them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the five persons injured in the massive blaze is stable, a Jabalpur district official said on Tuesday. According to officials, four of the eight deceased were women.

