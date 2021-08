NEW DELHI

21 August 2021 05:26 IST

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday announced a scheme worth ₹421 crore for the development of Jabalpur airport.

This will include construction of a new 10,000 sq ft terminal building, a new ATC tower, and extension of the runway from 1950 m to 2750 m to make it feasible for bigger aircraft operations.

