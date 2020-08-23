J. P. Nadda accuses Congress govt. in Rajasthan of inaction

Rising crime graph is a symbol of crumbling administration, says the BJP chief.

BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of inaction, betraying people and failing to provide relief to them during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Addressing the party’s Rajasthan unit leader and workers through a videoconference, he said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration.

“The Ashok Gehlot government has proved inactive during the lockdown. Instead of providing relief, the government has betrayed people,” Nadda said.

He also said, “Rising crime graph in the State is a symbol that the administration is crumbling and the government did nothing except nepotism.”

The BJP chief claimed that there has been an increase in the crime rate in the State as atrocities against women have increased by 122% compared to last year and crimes against dalits and tribals grown by 92% and 101% respectively.

“I am putting these figures in front of you because this is a reflection of the inhumanity of the Gehlot government, the nepotism, the collapse of the government structure,” he alleged.

In an apparent reference to the recent political crisis in the State in which Congress MLAs were holed up in hotels, Mr. Nadda said that while the people of the State were struggling with coronavirus, Congress leaders were watching movies in hotel rooms and making Italian dishes.

“The Chief Minister and his deputy did not meet for the last 18 months. Now, there has been an agreement (between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot)... don’t know on what grounds it has been done and how long it will last. Mr. Gehlot tried levelling allegations against the BJP. They failed to manage their house and were fighting among themselves, but blamed the BJP,” he added.

He asked the State unit of the BJP to apprise the public about the work done by the Centre.

“The State unit should be concerned with motivating workers. The commitment level should be high and this will happen only when we give them political content,” he said.

He asked the State BJP chief to form WhatsApp groups of party representatives at all 52,000 electoral booths.

In these WhatsApp groups, schemes launched by the central government and local issues should be discussed, he said.

BJP State president Satish Poonia claimed that farmer organisations’ are agitated as the ₹833 subsidy, which was given to them during the tenure of the previous government, has been stopped.