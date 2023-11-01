ADVERTISEMENT

J-K: Policeman shot dead by terrorists outside his house laid to rest in Baramulla

November 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Baramulla

Kashmir police said that injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday

ANI

The wreath-laying ceremony of slain head constable Ghulam Mohd Dar who succumbed to his injuries after being fired by terrorists was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday evening.

Kashmir police said that injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by senior police officials and locals.Following the incident, security officials cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

"Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir police Zone posted on X.He was shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, as per police.

