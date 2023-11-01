HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J-K: Policeman shot dead by terrorists outside his house laid to rest in Baramulla

Kashmir police said that injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday

November 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Baramulla

ANI

The wreath-laying ceremony of slain head constable Ghulam Mohd Dar who succumbed to his injuries after being fired by terrorists was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday evening.

Kashmir police said that injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by senior police officials and locals.Following the incident, security officials cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

"Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir police Zone posted on X.He was shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, as per police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.