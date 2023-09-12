HamberMenu
It’s time government invested in peace, says Manipur activist

Deben Sharma said investment in peace was needed because taking experts’ help would involve expenditure. Governments must make provisions for it.

September 12, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Imphal

The Hindu Bureau

It is time the Union and State governments invested in peace. India can take a cue from Nepal, which has a ministry for peace and development, said Deben Sharma, a volunteer peace worker and convener of Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony, Manipur, at a seminar organised here by Dharma Rajya Vedi, a Christian organisation dedicated to peace jointly with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India Commission for Dialogue and Ecumenism, National Council for Reconciliation and Peace and Navasrushti International Trust, Kerala unit.

Bishop James Anamparambil of Alappuzha delivered the presidential address at the seminar. Former Supreme Court judge Kurien Joseph inaugurated it. Swami Sachidananda Bharathi delivered the keynote address at the seminar, which was held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, the headquarters of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, here.

Mr. Sharma said investment in peace was needed because taking experts’ help would involve expenditure. Governments must make provisions for it, he added.

Mr. Sharma said the problems facing Manipur society did not spring from a single source. “There are multiple dimensions to the problem, all of which need to be looked into for arriving at a lasting peace.”

