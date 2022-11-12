It’s just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father: Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya

RJD chief’s Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya has confirmed media reports that she intends to donate a kidney to her father

Amarnath Tewary PATNA
November 12, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad with his daughter Rohini Acharya. Photo: Twitter/@RohiniAcharya2 via PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohini Acharya has confirmed media reports that she intends to donate one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father, the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, tweeting on Friday that it was “just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father”. Mr. Prasad plans to get a kidney transplant in Singapore, where Ms. Acharya and her family are based.

“It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all,” tweeted Ms. Acharya, the second daughter of Mr. Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. She also shared a couple of photographs of her father on the social media platform, one of them showing herself as a toddler sitting in his lap.

Earlier, media reports had said that Ms. Acharya was to donate one of her kidneys to her father, as her blood group matched his.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prasad, 74, is suffering from multiple ailments and recently had gone to Singapore for preliminary investigations of his chronic renal problems. The doctors are said to have advised him to go for a kidney transplant. He is again likely to visit Singapore between November 20-24.  

Currently on bail after his conviction in several fodder scam cases, Mr. Prasad has been undergoing treatment at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for multiple diseases. He is currently staying at the official residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the RJD.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Although she is Singapore-based. Ms. Acharya keeps a close watch on political developments in Bihar and is active on social media to voice her opinion on political issues and also to take on the Opposition. She is said to be close to her father. On Friday, she tweeted that she “considers her parents equivalent to God and feels lucky to have got a chance to do her bit for her father”.

Sources close to Prasad’s family told The Hindu that, though Ms. Acharya’s blood group has matched with Mr. Prasad and she is ready to donate one of her kidneys to him, they still “wish that Mr. Prasad’s ailment will be cured through medicine and transplant is not needed”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app