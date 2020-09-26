It’s for BJP to take a call on LJP, says Nitish

Bihar CM says COVID will not have any impact on vote percentage in Assembly poll

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the alliance partner BJP had to take call on the Lok Janshakti Party for the coming Assembly poll. He said COVID-19 would not have any impact on the vote percentage in the election.

“It was on BJP call Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) joined NDA … on LJP too, BJP has to take a decision,” Mr. Kumar told mediapersons here.

Of late, relations between NDA alliance partners JD(U) chief Mr. Kumar and the LJP had soured. The LJP had earlier announced that it would field its candidates in 143 seats in Bihar against the JD(U).

“I have good relations with Ram Vilas Paswan ji … and I don’t care who says what,” said Mr. Kumar in an oblique reference to LJP president Chirag Paswan.

Asked would there be COVID impact on the vote percentage, Mr. Kumar said, “I don’t think there will be any impact on vote share … my experience says it will be okay … people will participate in voting exercise … but this [COVID-19] has also been an unprecedented time for the whole world.”

Mr. Kumar listed works of his government in the last five years and said, “if people wish and give another chance I will work more for the development of the State.”

“For me, janata malik hai [people are king],” the Chief Minister said, welcoming the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule. “We have been demanding that election be held on time, so we welcome the EC move,” he added.

“Since beginning whatever I have announced or promised to do, all works have been done … but I will do more work which I have explained earlier,” he said.

Mr. Kumar announced that if given a chance for another term he would implement his ambitious programme “Seven Resolve-2.”

Without taking the name of opposition RJD leader Lalu Prasad, Mr. Kumar slammed him. “For me, whole Bihar is my family but for some people their wife, sons and daughters are family,” said the Chief Minister.