It’s BJP vs. the rest in Jharkhand

With just two weeks to go for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, it appears it’s going to be the ruling BJP versus the rest. The opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have stitched a seat-sharing arrangement, while the BJP and its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) are not admitting publicly that the alliance between them has fallen apart.

The BJP’s other alliance partners in neighbouring Bihar, the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), are contesting alone in Jharkhand.

Senior BJP leader and Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs in the Raghubar Das Ministry, Saryu Roy, 68, on Sunday declared he was contesting the poll independently.

Mr. Roy, who has regularly been exposing corruption in the State and raising his voice against his government’s “wrong policies”, appeared hurt over his name missing from the BJP’s list of 72 candidates for the 81-member Assembly.

Minister upset

On Saturday, he wished the JMM chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren a “bright future”. Mr. Roy is also said to be upset with his own party for giving ticket to Bhanu Pratap Shahi, who is an accused in a ₹130-crore medicine procurement scam which had rocked the then Chief Minister Madhu Koda’s government between 2006 and 2008.

While speaking to a national news channel, Mr. Roy disclosed that BJP president Amit Shah didn’t like his “friendship” with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Now, I’m not going to beg for a ticket from my party”, he told journalists in Jamshedpur.

Mr. Roy, originally from Bihar’s Buxar district, represented Jamshedpur (West) seat in the Jharkhand Assembly and this time he is likely to contest both from Jamshedpur (East) against Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Jamshedpur (West). Polling for Jamshedpur East and West seats will be held on December 7 and the last date for filing nomination is November 18.

Earlier, the JMM, the Congress and the RJD had announced that their alliance was contesting 43, 31 and seven seats respectively.

The BJP’s alliance partner AJSU had demanded 17 seats but the BJP was unwilling to give them not more than 13 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP announced its candidates for some of the seats the AJSU wanted to contest and, later, AJSU too fielded its own candidates against BJP nominees. “They want to play the victim card telling voters that the alliance fell apart because of the other”, said JMM leader Soren.

Besides, the JD(U) and LJP too have declared they are contesting in 81 and 50 seats respectively and this is likely to make a dent in the BJP vote bank. Former chief minister Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) too is contesting the election independently.