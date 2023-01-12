“It’s all bunkum talk”, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on another Deputy CM in the cabinet

January 12, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has put all speculations to rest on having two Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet saying, “it’s all bunkum talk”.

He, however, said that some new faces may be inducted in the Cabinet from alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress party.

“ Sab bekar ki baat hai, pata nahi kahan se aisi baatein aa jaati hain (It’s all bunkum talk, don’t know from where such talks come)”, Mr Kumar told media persons on January 11 in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district as part of his ongoing SamadhanYatra.

“One day I saw this rubbish talk that there will be another Deputy chief minister in the cabinet. These are all f altu, bekar (bunkum) talks. Last time (during NDA government) as well these people (BJP) had appointed two Deputy chief ministers and at that time I was along with them. I didn’t even want to become chief minister but succumbed under their pressure. There is no such thing to appoint another Deputy CM in the cabinet. I wonder why such thinking comes to (their) mind?”, said Mr Kumar.

He, however, said that “some new faces may be inducted into the cabinet from RJD and the Congress party”.

“When time will come, two from RJD may be inducted into the Cabinet as earlier two from the party Sudhakar Sigh and Kartik Kumar had resigned. Congress which was given two berths has been seeking representation in commensurate with its numerical strength in the assembly so some from them also may come in the Cabinet”, Mr Kumar cleared all speculations doing rounds in some media that there would be a cabinet reshuffle in Bihar with one more Deputy CM after January 14, end of the inauspicious month of Makar Sankranti.

Name of senior leader from Mr Kumar’s party Upendra Kushwaha who is also chairman of party’s parliamentary board, was doing rounds for the post of second Deputy CM.

“I’m not a sanyasi (sage) sitting in a mutt (temple abode)”, Mr Kushwaha had said when asked about his name doing rounds for the post of second Deputy CM along with Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and fuelled speculatons.

Earlier in NDA government when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) was in power along with BJP, there was two Deputy CMs in the Cabinet from BJP: Renu Devi and Tarkishor Prasad.

“We’re seven party coalition now and each constituent has a fixed share. Those whose ministers vacated posts may be accommodated accordingly but there is no question of having two Deputy CMs”, Mr Kumar asserted.

Mr Kumar, of late, has repeatedly been saying that Tejashwi Yadav has to be promoted now (for the post of CM). “ Ab inko aage badhana hain”, Mr Kumar keep saying.

The RJD has 79 MLAs, JD(U) 45 with Congress party having 19 legislators in ruling alliance in the 243-member state assembly.

Recently, the state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said that he had spoken to the chief minister Nitish Kumar and he has assured him for accommodating two more MLAs from our party into the cabinet.

Two Congress MLAs Murai Prasad Gautam and Afaque Alam are already into the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet as ministers of Panchayati Raj Department and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries respectively.

Currently there are 31 ministers in chief minister Nitish Kumar-led cabinet and based on total 243-member assembly, the Bihar cabinet has room for maximum 36 ministers.