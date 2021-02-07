Watch | ITBP rescues 12 persons trapped in Tapovan tunnel

07 February 2021 18:20 IST

A video on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel rescuing 12 persons from an open tunnel.

12 persons rescued so far by the ITBP from an open tunnel: Senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official. Five NDRF teams, three of which have been air lifted from Hindon in Ghaziabad, are on way to the disaster site and will join rescue ops by late evening.

