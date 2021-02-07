Other States

Watch | ITBP rescues 12 persons trapped in Tapovan tunnel

12 persons rescued so far by the ITBP from an open tunnel: Senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official. Five NDRF teams, three of which have been air lifted from Hindon in Ghaziabad, are on way to the disaster site and will join rescue ops by late evening.

