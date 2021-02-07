Watch | ITBP personnel trying to open the blocked Tapovan tunnel

07 February 2021 15:42 IST

A video on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel trying to open the blocked Tapovan tunnel.

Sixteen persons stuck at the Tapovan dam site in Chamoli district have been rescued by the Uttarakhand police, DGP of the State Ashok Kumar says in a tweet. Claims that the flow of water in Shrinagar (Garhwal) is now normal. People living along river banks are being evacuated. As a precaution, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To stop the flow of the Alaknanda River, the GVK dam in Shrinagar and the Virbhadra dam in Rishikesh have been emptied out, says Uttarakhand Police.

