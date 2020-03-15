Italy-returned man hospitalised in Cuttack

Yet another corona suspect was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday. The hospital’s emergency officer, Dr. B.N. Moharana, said a 25-year-old man from the city, who was studying in Italy and had returned last week, was admitted with flu-like symptoms.

“The squab and blood samples of the patient will be sent to Bhubaneswar-based Regional Medical Research Center on Sunday for tests to ascertain whether the patient is afflicted with COVID19 virus,” Dr. Moharana said, adding that the patient is kept in an isolated ward of the hospital and is undergoing symptomatic treatment.