Italy-returned man hospitalised in Cuttack

Yet another corona suspect was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday. The hospital’s emergency officer, Dr. B.N. Moharana, said a 25-year-old man from the city, who was studying in Italy and had returned last week, was admitted with flu-like symptoms.
“The squab and blood samples of the patient will be sent to Bhubaneswar-based Regional Medical Research Center on Sunday for tests to ascertain whether the patient is afflicted with COVID19 virus,” Dr. Moharana said, adding that the patient is kept in an isolated ward of the hospital and is undergoing symptomatic treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.