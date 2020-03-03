Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for COVID-19

JAIPUR

03 March 2020 02:34 IST

An Italian tourist, who landed here on February 29, was tested positive for COVID-19 in his second medical examination on Monday. He was shifted to an isolation ward in Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital when he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening at the Sanganer international airport.

The tourist’s first blood sample had earlier tested negative. Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the Italian national’s blood samples were being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation because of variation in the diagnostic test reports.

“He will remain admitted to the isolation ward until the cross-verification is done. We are also trying to test the people with whom he came in contact during his stay here,” Mr. Sharma said. The tourist’s condition was stated to be stable.

The Jaipur case has been reported a few hours after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced two new cases of the virus — one in Delhi and the other in Telangana — in New Delhi earlier in the day.