Three Kashmiri youth, released by the Rajasthan High Court after being proven innocent in the 1996 Samleti blast case, returned to the Valley on Wednesday after 23 long years of imprisonment with a sense of disbelief.

Mohammed Ali Bhat, a resident of Srinagar’s Hassanabad area, chose to visit a local shrine first instead of home as he drove into the congested locality in the old city.

“I had given up on ever meeting my family. It feels like a dream to see my family again,” said Mr. Bhat, a carpet seller who was arrested from Nepal in 1996.

However, he lamented the fact that his parents had died during his years of incarceration.

‘A dream come true’

Relatives stood in lines and showered flowers as another released person, Latif Ahmed, a resident of Shamswari area of Khankha-e-Moula, reached home. “It’s a dream come true. It will take a while to believe I am a free man,” said Mr. Ahmed. He was also arrested in Nepal in 1996.

Mr. Ahmed's father is also no more. He said he was worried about “innocent people from Kashmir still languishing in jails without trial, especially in the Jaipur Jail”.

The third released youth, Mirza Nisar Hussain, a resident of Namchabal, Fateh Kadal, reached home with curious neighbours swarming his house for a glimpse. “I served 23 years in jail. Finally, the court reached the conclusion that we were innocent. This is the reality with which we want to piece together our lives again,” said Mr. Hussain, who was just 17 years old in 1996 when he was arrested in Nepal.

Welcoming their release, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai expressed sadness over the fact that “it took 23 years to come to a conclusion that they were innocent”.

‘Credibility in question’

“This puts a question mark on the credibility of the investigating agencies. We hope it will start the process of unconditional release of other political prisoners too,” said Mr. Sehrai.