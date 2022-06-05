It shows 'actual face' of BJP: Minority cell head after party acts against Nupur Sharma, Jindal

Jamal Siddiqui said that members of Muslim and all other communities should understand that the BJP doesn't differentiate between people on the basis of religion and caste

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) acted against its leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, its minority cell head Jamal Siddiqui on June 5 said the action showed the "actual face" of the party and sent a message to the rank and file that no one would be allowed to violate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Ms. Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Mr. Jindal.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over their remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

"This (action) shows the actual face of the BJP...which believes in the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). Prime Minister Modi has initiated a culture of developmental politics in the country," Mr. Siddiqui told PTI when asked about the action against the party spokespersons.

At the same time, Mr. Siddiqui said, members of Muslim and all other communities should understand that the BJP doesn't differentiate between people on the basis of religion and caste.

"BJP respects all religions and believes in bringing all people together. But attempts are always being made to portray a false picture of the party," Mr. Siddiqui said.

Underlining that the BJP not only believes but also practises the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Mr. Siddiqui said, "Today's decision shows this and it is a lesson for all that the party will not let anyone, even those inside the party, to work against this principle."

Before cracking the whip on the two members, the party also issued a statement underscoring its respect for all religions and their revered figures.

Party general secretary Arun Singh said in the statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, Mr. Singh said. The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.