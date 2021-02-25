I-T searches under way on Independent Haryana MLA's premises

NEW DELHI

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches on the premises of an Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, from Meham in Haryana and several other places in connection with suspected tax evasion, according to an agency official.

Mr. Kundu has extended support to the farmers' protest against the three farm laws and has also protested against the related agri “reform” ordinances brought by the Centre last year. The searches are under way at his Rohtak residence and many other locations.

The independent MLA had withdrawn his support to the Manohar Lal Khattar government about a year ago, alleging inaction against corruption. He had alleged corruption in the operations of sugar mills.

