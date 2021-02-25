Other States

I-T searches under way on Independent Haryana MLA's premises

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches on the premises of an Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, from Meham in Haryana and several other places in connection with suspected tax evasion, according to an agency official.

Mr. Kundu has extended support to the farmers' protest against the three farm laws and has also protested against the related agri “reform” ordinances brought by the Centre last year. The searches are under way at his Rohtak residence and many other locations.

The independent MLA had withdrawn his support to the Manohar Lal Khattar government about a year ago, alleging inaction against corruption. He had alleged corruption in the operations of sugar mills.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 1:41:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/it-searches-under-way-on-independent-haryana-mlas-premises/article33930286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY