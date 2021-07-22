IT raids on Dainik Bhaskar group

AHMEDABAD

Search operations underway at Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a few locations in Maharashtra as well.

The Income Tax department is carrying out raids on the country’s leading media house Dainik Bhaskar group at multiple locations.

According to sources, the raids/search operations underway at Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a few locations in Maharashtra as well. The IT sleuths are searching the business premises as well as residential premises of the promoters in Madhya Pradesh.

The sources in the IT maintain that the raids are being carried out following a tip-off about tax evasions by the group.

Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, Dainik Bhaskar group is one of the largest media group in the country with more than 60 editions operating in a dozen states in multi languages.