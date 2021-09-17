Other States

IT Department widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

Media persons stand outside Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s residence after the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the actor’s residence at Lokhandwala, in Mumbai, on September 16.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Income Tax Department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood as it raided multiple premises in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur on Friday, official sources said.

The Department had launched the action against the 48-year-old actor and some people linked to him on Wednesday and the action continued.

The searches have now been extended to more locations in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur, they said.

On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

A real estate deal and some other financial transactions linked to Sood are under the scanner of the Department, official sources had said.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home States during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s ‘Desh ka mentors’ programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices. Mr. Kejriwal had said on Saturday that Sood had the prayers of lakhs of families of India who got his support in difficult times.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 1:37:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/it-department-widens-probe-against-actor-sonu-sood-searches-multiple-premises/article36511265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY