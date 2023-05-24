HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It cannot be a true Parliament without respect for the opposition: Akhilesh

The true parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to hear and understand, says Samajwadi Party chief

May 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi Party party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building | file photo

Samajwadi Party party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building | file photo | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Announcing the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) decision on Wednesday to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the rualing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to understand the basic spirit of the shlokas (scriptural verses) written there, and added that where there is pride of power but no respect for the opposition, it cannot be a true Parliament.

“The true parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to hear and understand, not by the ostentatious inauguration of the Parliament like by the BJP, but by understanding the basic spirit of the shlokas written there. Where there is pride of power but there is no respect for the opposition, it cannot be a true parliament, why to go in such an inauguration,” Mr. Yadav said.

ALSO READ
New Parliament opening | Not inviting President is an insult, says Opposition  

The SP president on Wednesday also attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly being anti-farmer. “The BJP is continuously cheating the farmers. In nine years of the BJP government at the Centre, farmers’ income has not doubled. The BJP made false promises to farmers. It announces new programmes to confuse the farmers. The cost price of farming is constantly increasing but the farmer is not getting the price for his crops,” Mr. Yadav said in an statement, adding that the ruling party at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh nurtures capitalists by flouting rules.

The SP is among the 19 Opposition parties which issued a joint statement announcing the boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, describing the “momentous occasion” as the “complete sidelining” of the President, alleging it was “not only a grave insult but a direct assault” on democracy, which demanded a “commensurate response”.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / parliament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.