Driving on the road to Sihani village in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad is like playing “Bad Roads 3” on the Android. Amid lopsided growth where there are undulated roads with stones spiking out of the mud and a sewer line being laid where people are already living for years, there are symbols of development such as Avishkar Play School, Fitmania gym and Khushi General Store.

It was in front of Khushi that four labourers and their supervisor died of asphyxiation after they went inside a 14-foot-deep manhole in a Ghaziabad colony without safety gear on Thursday evening.

The workers were connecting the one-and-a half-foot wide manhole to the under-construction sewer line near Krishna Kunj colony.

The victims hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and have been identified as Damodar (40), Horli (35), Sandeep (30), Shiv Kumar (32), and their supervisor, Vijay Kumar (40).

FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against the contractor, EMS Infracon and Jal Nigam officials. Four Jal Nigam officials have been suspended. The site in-charge, Monu Singh, who was supposed to supervise the work, has been arrested.

Local sources said that rainwater had collected inside the manhole and that led to the accumulation of gas inside the chamber. “It all happened within five minutes,” said Rajveer Singh, who runs the Khushi store. “They had lunch in my shop before starting work. Their supervisor had directed them to line the sewer with cement. As the first labourer went down, there was a loud sound. Then the two standing outside went down followed by the supervisor and one other. When I heard the supervisor crying for help, I raised an alarm.”

Rajveer pulled out a table fan from his shop and put it on the mouth of the manhole. Others opened other manholes to let the gas pass. “By then there team members who were working a few blocks ahead had come. They took them to the hospital on motorcycles,” narrated Mr. Singh.

An old man, on condition of anonymity, said people were living there for years without a proper sewer line. In the rainy season, the human waste could have got mixed with water and seeped into the chamber leading to formation of gas.

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said that preliminary investigation has revealed that safety gear was not provided to the labourers and the cause of death was suffocation.

Magisterial probe

District Magistrate Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey has announced a magisterial inquiry that will submit its report in 15 days.

On Friday, Manju Diler, member of the National Commission of Safai Karamchari visited the spot and blasted the officials for their lax approach.