Isudan Gadhvi appointed as AAP president in Gujarat

January 05, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - AHMEDABAD

He was the party’s CM face for the Gujarat Assembly polls held last month in which AAP won five Assembly seats and received almost 13% vote share, in the first polls

Mahesh Langa

Isudan Gadhvi | Photo Credit: PTI

Former news anchor who was projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate during the Gujarat Assembly polls, Isudan Gadhvi was on Wednesday appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president in Gujarat.

He replaced Gopal Italia who was made the party’s national joint secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra.

The party has reconstituted its Gujarat unit with the appointment of Mr. Gadhvi and other working presidents for different zones.

Mr. Gadhvi was the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the Gujarat Assembly polls held last month in which the AAP won five Assembly seats and received almost 13% vote share, in the first polls it fought seriously in the State.

He, however, lost the polls from Khambhalia seat in the Saurashtra region while Mr. Italia was defeated from Surat’s Katargam seat.

The reshuffle of the State unit comes nearly a month after the State Assembly election results were announced on December 8.

Other appointments

Other appointments include working presidents for six zones in the State— Ramesh Patel (north), Chaitar Vasava (south), Jewel Vasra (central), Jagmal Vala (Saurashtra), Kailash Gadhvi (Kutch) and Alpesh Kathiria (Surat).

South zone working president Chaitar Vasava won the Assembly polls from the ST-reserved Dediapada seat while former Patidar quota leader Alpesh Kathiriya lost the polls from Surat’s Varachha Road seat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had contested 181 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

