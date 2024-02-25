ADVERTISEMENT

ISF leader arrested in Sandeshkhali for vandalism

February 25, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar along with supporters stage a dharna outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

ISF leader Ayesha Bibi was arrested from the Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for her alleged involvement in burning poultry farms of arrested local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, an officer said.

Police also detained a few villagers for their alleged involvement in vandalism there, he added.

"We have found her involvement in burning one property during an agitation in Sandeshkhali. She has taken up law and order in her own hands which will not be allowed. We are following the provisions in the law for such involvement", the police officer told PTI.

He, however, did not want to disclose the exact number of villagers detained for vandalism.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district - situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata - has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against TMC Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters over allegations of land grabs and sexual abuse of locals.

West Bengal / Kolkata

