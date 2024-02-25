GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISF leader arrested in Sandeshkhali for vandalism

February 25, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar along with supporters stage a dharna outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali on Thursday.

West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar along with supporters stage a dharna outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

ISF leader Ayesha Bibi was arrested from the Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for her alleged involvement in burning poultry farms of arrested local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, an officer said.

Police also detained a few villagers for their alleged involvement in vandalism there, he added.

ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress leader assaulted by Sandeshkhali villagers

"We have found her involvement in burning one property during an agitation in Sandeshkhali. She has taken up law and order in her own hands which will not be allowed. We are following the provisions in the law for such involvement", the police officer told PTI.

He, however, did not want to disclose the exact number of villagers detained for vandalism.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district - situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata - has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against TMC Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters over allegations of land grabs and sexual abuse of locals.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.