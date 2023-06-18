ADVERTISEMENT

Is Bhagwant Mann a CM or pilot? asks Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

June 18, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Gurdaspur (Punjab)

Many BJP leaders have alleged that Kejriwal took along Mann during his visits to different parts of the country so that the former could fly in the Punjab CM’s State aircraft

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting on completing nine years of BJP-led Central Government, in Gurdaspur on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation in Punjab on June 18, saying the State's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal across the country.

Mr. Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mr. Mann is a Chief Minister or a pilot.

Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur as part of the BJP's outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, Mr. Shah said, "In my entire life, I have not seen a government like the one led by AAP which makes hollow promises."

Attacking Mr. Mann, he said, "The Chief Minister has only one job. If Mr. Kejriwal has to go to Chennai, then he goes to Delhi in the aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he [Mr. Kejriwal] has to go to Kolkata, then again he [Mr. Mann] takes the aircraft and take him to Kolkata."

"Mr. Kejriwal's countrywide tour is conducted by the Punjab Chief Minister. Often I wonder whether he is a Chief Minister or a pilot. His entire time is consumed by Mr. Kejriwal's tours and as a result of this, Punjab's law and order is going from bad to worse," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with BJP leaders ahead of a public meeting in Pathankot on completing nine years of BJP-led Central Government, in Gurdaspur on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

People are not safe here, Mr. Shah said in Gurdaspur.

While the drug trade is increasing, Mr. Shah said, the Chief Minister has no time for this or for farmers' woes.

Many BJP leaders have alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took along Mr. Mann during his visits to different parts of the country so that he could fly in Mr. Mann's State aircraft.

Attacking the AAP over its poll promises, Mr. Shah said, "I have come to ask Mr. Mann and Mr. Kejriwal that you had promised ₹1,000 to every woman in the State, but they are still waiting for that. What to talk of ₹1,000, not even 1,000 paise has been transferred into their accounts."

He listed various achievements of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre in nine years and said India is now known as a growth engine.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal and senior BJP leaders attended the rally.

