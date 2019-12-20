Irrigation scam: Ajit Pawar gets all clear

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court stating that “no criminal liability has been disclosed” on the part of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar in its investigations into 12 irrigation projects in Vidarbha during his tenure.

The affidavit, filed before the Nagpur bench of the HC on Thursday, is signed by ACB Director General Param Bir Singh and is in response to a demand by Atul Jagtap, whose petition before the HC led to a Special Investigation Team being formed to probe the alleged irregularities.

Mr. Jagtap had demanded that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as the ACB investigation was very slow. The ACB’s affidavit details the investigation conducted so far as well as its results, related to the various tenders awarded by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).

24 FIRs filed

“Investigations have been completed into 102 tenders by the Nagpur SIT and 57 tenders by the Amravati SIT so far. Some of those tenders are of high value. Where cognisable offences are disclosed, FIRs have been registered. So far, we have registered 24 FIRs and referred 14 matters to the Water Resources Department for permission for registration of FIR as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Open Inquiries into 45 tenders have been closed,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit also submits that detailed questionnaires were provided to Mr. Pawar in connection with the 12 projects for which he was under the scanner, and his responses, along with the other evidence, have been examined.

“The ACB has also recommended departmental action against the concerned officials where procedural and administrative lapses are noticed. As regards the role of Respondent No. 7 (Mr. Pawar), no criminal liability is disclosed during the course of enquiry/investigation by the Special Investigation Team,” the affidavit states.

Delay in probe

The document further refutes allegations of a delay in the probe, citing the time it takes for careful examination of various documents, statements of witnesses and legal aspects pertaining to the projects.

The development comes less than a month after the ACB ruled out his involvement in nine other applications seeking an inquiry against him during his tenure as Irrigation Minister as well as the chairman of the VIDC.