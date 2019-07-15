Other States

Irregularities in labour schemes in Rajasthan

more-in

State govt. plans crackdown, assures of action against guilty officials

A social audit of labour welfare schemes in Rajasthan, conducted on the Supreme Court’s direction, has revealed several irregularities, including registration of a large number of those who were not entitled to the benefits of the schemes. The State government has planned a crackdown to check irregularities and promised action against the guilty officials.

‘Panel to take action’

Minister of State for Labour Tika Ram Jully said in the Assembly that a committee comprising the Labour Secretary, Labour Commissioner and senior officers would examine the complaints and take suitable action. The department has already blocked 24 E-Mitra Centres after receiving reports about labourers’ registration on the basis of forged documents.

Mr. Jully said the social audit had revealed that 33% of beneficiaries of the schemes meant for construction workers were those who were not employed in this sector, while the construction labourers were identified in a five-month-long campaign in the State. Besides, the cess from owners of buildings was not collected in the correct proportion of the buildings actually constructed.

The Minister said a labour inspector was suspended on charges of accepting bribe.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 1:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/irregularities-in-labour-schemes-in-rajasthan/article28451285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY