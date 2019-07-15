Irregularities in labour schemes in Rajasthan

A social audit of labour welfare schemes in Rajasthan, conducted on the Supreme Court’s direction, has revealed several irregularities, including registration of a large number of those who were not entitled to the benefits of the schemes. The State government has planned a crackdown to check irregularities and promised action against the guilty officials.

‘Panel to take action’

Minister of State for Labour Tika Ram Jully said in the Assembly that a committee comprising the Labour Secretary, Labour Commissioner and senior officers would examine the complaints and take suitable action. The department has already blocked 24 E-Mitra Centres after receiving reports about labourers’ registration on the basis of forged documents.

Mr. Jully said the social audit had revealed that 33% of beneficiaries of the schemes meant for construction workers were those who were not employed in this sector, while the construction labourers were identified in a five-month-long campaign in the State. Besides, the cess from owners of buildings was not collected in the correct proportion of the buildings actually constructed.

The Minister said a labour inspector was suspended on charges of accepting bribe.