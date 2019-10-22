IRCTC to pay compensation after delayed run of Tejas

A delay of more than three hours in the running of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 19 has cost the IRCTC around ₹1.62 lakh which the railway subsidiary will pay through its insurance companies as compensation to around 950 passengers, a first in the history of the Indian Railways, officials said on Monday.

The train left Lucknow at around 9.55 a.m. instead of the scheduled 6.10 a.m. and reached New Delhi at around 3.40 p.m. instead of 12.25 p.m. It left New Delhi at 5.30 p.m. instead of 3.35 p.m. and reached Lucknow at around 11.30 p.m. instead of 10.05 p.m.

The 450 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi would get ₹250 each and the 500 passengers from Delhi to Lucknow would be paid ₹100 each.

One official said each passenger can avail himself of the compensation through a link of the insurer provided with every ticket.

He also said the delay on October 19 had been caused by a derailment near Kanpur.

Since it began commercial operations from October 6 for six days a week, the train has maintained a tight schedule. On October 20, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas reached 24 minutes late while the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas arrived right on time.

Under the IRCTC’s policy, ₹100 would be paid in case of delay of over an hour and ₹250 for delay of over two hours, the IRCTC said ahead of the launch of its first train.

The travel insurance includes a cover of ₹1 lakh against household theft and robbery during the travel period of the passengers, again a first for those travelling on board trains.