IRCTC scam | CBI moves court seeking cancellation of bail to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.
ADVERTISEMENT
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
-
Editorial
Arbitrary and exclusionary: On EWS quota
The court had in October 2018 granted bail to the minister after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.