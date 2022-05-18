IPS officer suspended in Manipur for wrong use of agricultural land

Goulungmuan Singshit, commanding officer of 7 Manipur Rifles, cannot leave the headquarters without permission, according to a government order

Paddy fields in Manipur. IPS officer has been suspended in Manipur for wrong use of agricultural land | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Goulungmuan Singshit, commanding officer of 7 Manipur Rifles, cannot leave the headquarters without permission, according to a government order

The Manipur government has placed under suspension Goulungmuan Singshit, the commanding officer of 7 Manipur Rifles.

A late-night government order was issued on Tuesday in this regard. It says that the high authority had issued the order since the allegation against the IPS officer was in violation of rules. The officer could not leave the headquarters without permission.

Reports say that high district officials rushed to a paddy field at Iroishemba near Imphal on Tuesday on receipt of information that some construction works were going on in the paddy field.

Those who were engaged in the work identified themselves as personnel of 7 Manipur Rifles and reportedly said that the land belonged to the commanding officer.

The IPS officer has been accused of misusing the personnel for his personal work and wrong use of the agricultural land.

The matter was taken up for action since Chief Minister N. Biren, who is in charge of Home, has been saying that forest and agricultural lands should be protected. Some Revenue Department officials involved in land scams have been suspended recently.