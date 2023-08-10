HamberMenu
IPS officer facing molestation allegation relieved of charge as DIG in Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured “strict action” against the IPS officer, who was accused of molesting a woman at a club in the State on August 7 night

August 10, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Panaji

PTI

IPS officer A. Koan posted in Goa has been relieved of his charge as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and ordered to report to the State Director General of Police (DGP) following an allegation against him of molesting a woman at a night club, officials said on August 10.

Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told reporters on August 9 that he has already sent a “report detailing facts to the state government.” In an order issued on August 9 evening, Goa government's undersecretary (personnel department) Nathine Araujo ordered that Koan report to the DGP with immediate effect

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured “strict action” against the IPS officer, who was accused of molesting a woman at a club in the State on August 7 night.

Such behaviour would not be tolerated, Mr. Sawant said in the State Assembly on August 9 after Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai raised the matter in the House.

Mr. Sardesai, without naming the officer, said in the House that a woman hit an IPS officer in the night club when he tried to molest her.

Later during the session, the GFP MLA also alleged that the IPS officer had a track record of "misbehaving" with women.

Mr. Sardesai said he can produce a video clip wherein the IPS officer was seen asking a woman staffer at a casino "to sit next to him", but did not inform when the alleged incident happened.

